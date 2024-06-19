Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ENDTF opened at C$9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.83. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
