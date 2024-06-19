Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Camber Energy stock. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 356,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Phraction Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Camber Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Stock Down 10.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CEI opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Camber Energy has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.27.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:CEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Camber Energy had a negative return on equity of 100.29% and a negative net margin of 172.80%. The business had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter.

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company operates through two segments, Power Generation and Oil and Gas Exploration. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

