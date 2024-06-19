Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 9,959 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,292,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 16,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $154.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,852,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,860,472. The company has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a PE ratio of 227.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.18 and its 200 day moving average is $163.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

