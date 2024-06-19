Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $934,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. 628,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,280. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

