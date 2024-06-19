Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $14,231,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3 %

JCI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.10. 4,749,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,801. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.