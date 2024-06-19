Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Burnham Stock Down 0.8 %

Burnham stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.31. Burnham has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.79%.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

