Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

BOW stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, insider David John Newman purchased 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $545,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fabian Fondriest bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,647 shares in the company, valued at $503,999. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David John Newman purchased 26,815 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $545,953.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,643.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,361 in the last quarter.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

