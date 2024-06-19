Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Up 10.0% in May

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BDCO opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $63.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.03.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 51.07% and a net margin of 5.64%.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

