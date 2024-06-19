Block (NYSE:SQ) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) and Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -11.67% 5.26% 1.52% Block 2.18% 2.04% 1.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Everbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Block shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 1 9 0 0 1.90 Block 1 6 27 0 2.76

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Everbridge and Block, as provided by MarketBeat.

Everbridge currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, suggesting a potential downside of 14.27%. Block has a consensus target price of $87.59, suggesting a potential upside of 41.53%. Given Block’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Block is more favorable than Everbridge.

Volatility & Risk

Everbridge has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Block has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everbridge and Block’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $448.79 million 3.22 -$47.31 million ($1.56) -22.24 Block $21.92 billion 1.74 $9.77 million $0.77 80.38

Block has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Block, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Block beats Everbridge on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Block

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

