BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 13,190,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.01. 1,232,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,268 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

