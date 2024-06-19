Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $106.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $93.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.96. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock valued at $170,313,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

