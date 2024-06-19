Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $479,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.2% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $425.83. 963,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $459.14 and its 200-day moving average is $461.53.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.23.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

