Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.02. 1,384,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,196. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.22. The company has a market capitalization of $211.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

