Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $114.69. 253,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $122.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.84.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

