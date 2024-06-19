Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,670,000 after purchasing an additional 930,199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,487,000 after purchasing an additional 649,791 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,287,000 after purchasing an additional 553,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,224,713,000 after purchasing an additional 412,434 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.41. 1,005,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,345. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.27.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

