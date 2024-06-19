Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $9.54 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.24. 5,990,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,109. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $94.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.