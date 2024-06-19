Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,827,000 after purchasing an additional 460,257 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,070. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.258 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

