Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $10.83 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3,502.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $685.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $619.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $687.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

