Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 2.0% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $20,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $144.50. The stock has a market cap of $631.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

