Avondale Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 405.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,540 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 11.0% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,732,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,855. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

