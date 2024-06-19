Avondale Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,239. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

