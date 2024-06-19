Audius Price Down 12.3% This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Audius has a market capitalization of $188.27 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,263,465,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,895,499 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

