Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AIOSF opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

