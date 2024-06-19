Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.11% from the company’s previous close.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASUR

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $202.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,619,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Asure Software by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.