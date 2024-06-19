ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to $1,185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASML. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,061.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,077.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $949.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $890.72. The firm has a market cap of $418.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

