Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 451,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

Shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

Get Ascentage Pharma Group International alerts:

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ascentage Pharma Group International, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), and age-related diseases in the United States and Mainland China. Its primary product HQP1351, a BCR-ABL inhibitor targeting BCR-ABL mutants, including those with the T315I mutation.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.