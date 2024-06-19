Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 451,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance
Shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $3.63.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile
