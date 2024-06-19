Arden Trust Co Invests $7.96 Million in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,000. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 0.43% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,566,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,076,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

NYSEARCA AVLV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 266,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,202. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

