Arden Trust Co Has $14.60 Million Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co owned about 1.75% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:ONEY traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $104.60. 7,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,298. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.62. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $108.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.