Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.91. 3,401,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,312. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

