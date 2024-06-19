Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 11,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $4,034,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $36,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,574,000 after buying an additional 2,476,241 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 150,965 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

APLE opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.