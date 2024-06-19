ANDY (ANDY) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

ANDY (ANDY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. One ANDY token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ANDY has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. ANDY has a market cap of $201.40 million and $7.52 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY’s launch date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00018124 USD and is down -16.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,514,320.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

