ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 25th

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
BATS OUSA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 31,922 shares. The firm has a market cap of $765.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64.
