ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.6765 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous dividend of $0.64.
ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance
IDOG traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. 20,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $31.79.
ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile
