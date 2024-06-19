ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Plans $0.22 Dividend

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of REIT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 6,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Get ALPS Active REIT ETF alerts:

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.