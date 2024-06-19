Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.09. 21,869,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,406,588. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $180.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.