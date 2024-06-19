Aevo Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $412.15 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Aevo has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aevo token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000743 BTC on major exchanges. Aevo has a market cap of $412.15 million and $65.46 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 840,483,761.187882 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.4943883 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $67,010,408.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

