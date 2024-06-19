Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $2.84.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
