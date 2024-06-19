2,989 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a PE ratio of 227.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

