WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get WesBanco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WesBanco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

WesBanco Trading Up 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 49,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.