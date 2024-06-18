Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Wanchain has a market cap of $37.98 million and $2.58 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00040080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012243 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,065,208 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.