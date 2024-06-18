Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $9.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAT shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEAT stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

