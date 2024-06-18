Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $9.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAT shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vivid Seats
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vivid Seats Price Performance
SEAT stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vivid Seats
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.