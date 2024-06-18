Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,866,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $309.71. 35,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,687. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $319.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.53.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.