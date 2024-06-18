Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VLO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.33.

VLO opened at $151.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.67. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

