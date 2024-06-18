Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 12.8% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $499.33 million and $11.44 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00042866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000756 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,584,492,365 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

