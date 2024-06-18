TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 190,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 217,021 shares.The stock last traded at $5.81 and had previously closed at $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIXT. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $614.27 million, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after buying an additional 689,468 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth $26,554,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,570 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $2,758,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $2,109,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

