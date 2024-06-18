Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.0451 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Streamr has a total market cap of $47.20 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,107,823,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,903,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

