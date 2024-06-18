S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Lifted by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.86. 283,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,097. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

