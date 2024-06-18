Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,982,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,707,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,072.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 344,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 315,252 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SKWD opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.69.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
