Short Interest in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Increases By 20.1%

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.83. 499,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average of $102.40. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $990,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 6,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Oxford Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

