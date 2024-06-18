Short Interest in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Increases By 6.6%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 363,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BJRI remained flat at $34.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 150,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,016. The company has a market cap of $808.25 million, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJRI. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

